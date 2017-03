* USD/INR is seen opening lower around 62.35 versus its previous close of 62.50/51. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is up 0.26 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are 0.6 percent down. * "Asian FX is generally strong and oil demand is not there to that extent. Risk sentiment is prevalent," says a trader with forex broking firm. * The dealer tips the pair to move in a range of 62.20-62.60 for the session with uptick to be sold. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)