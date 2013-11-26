* India's new 10-year bond may see continued buying interest on
scarcity premium, dealers say. The new 10-year bond yield
closed at 8.75 percent on Monday.
* Investor participation in market muted ahead of year-end when
foreign banks normally close books, while lack of clear signal
on rate trajectory also hurting sentiment.
* The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
closed down 1 basis point at 9.09 percent.
* Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as supply
concerns crept back, with investors judging the historic deal
between Iran and world powers would not result in an immediate
increase in shipments from the OPEC member.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday after
housing data proved weaker than expected, with a light economic
slate for coming sessions because of the holiday-shortened week.
