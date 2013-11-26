* India's new 10-year bond may see continued buying interest on scarcity premium, dealers say. The new 10-year bond yield closed at 8.75 percent on Monday. * Investor participation in market muted ahead of year-end when foreign banks normally close books, while lack of clear signal on rate trajectory also hurting sentiment. * The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 9.09 percent. * Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as supply concerns crept back, with investors judging the historic deal between Iran and world powers would not result in an immediate increase in shipments from the OPEC member. * U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday after housing data proved weaker than expected, with a light economic slate for coming sessions because of the holiday-shortened week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)