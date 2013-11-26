* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.21 percent higher. * Oil prices recovered on Tuesday after the previous session's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord could translate into higher supplies. * Foreign institutional investors bought cash shares worth 8.38 billion rupees ($134.16 million) and index futures and options worth 14.14 billion rupees on Monday, exchange data shows. * Dealers say caution is expected ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday. * India is also due to post July-September gross domestic product data on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)