* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.62
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is 0.21 percent higher.
* Oil prices recovered on Tuesday after the previous session's
slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear
accord could translate into higher supplies.
* Foreign institutional investors bought cash shares worth 8.38
billion rupees ($134.16 million) and index futures and options
worth 14.14 billion rupees on Monday, exchange data shows.
* Dealers say caution is expected ahead of the expiry of
November derivatives contracts on Thursday.
* India is also due to post July-September gross domestic
product data on Friday.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)