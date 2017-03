* USD/INR eases in early trades, at 62.46/47 versus its previous close of 62.50/51. * Dealers say the Indian rupee showing some positive sings on a weak dollar, positive sentiment on Iran deal. * However, the pair may find some support on dollar demand from oil companies. * Dealer tips the pair to move in a range of 62.20-62.60 for the session with uptick to be sold. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)