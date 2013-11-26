* Shares in United Spirits Ltd fell as much as 8.4 percent on profit-taking after Diageo PLC offered to sell most of its unit Whyte & Mackay's (W&M) whisky assets to address Britain's competition concerns. * In July, Diageo took a 25 percent stake in United Spirits, the owner of Whyte & Mackay. * United Spirits had gained 8.2 percent in the previous two sessions in anticipation of the news, compared with a 1.9 percent gain in the BSE index. * Analysts say the sale of W&M, while reducing the company's debt, may already be reflected in United Spirits' shares, which have risen more than five-fold since the start of 2012. * Shares in United Spirits down 1.06 percent as of 0438 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)