* Shares in United Spirits Ltd fell as much as 8.4
percent on profit-taking after Diageo PLC offered to
sell most of its unit Whyte & Mackay's (W&M) whisky assets to
address Britain's competition concerns.
* In July, Diageo took a 25 percent stake in United Spirits, the
owner of Whyte & Mackay.
* United Spirits had gained 8.2 percent in the previous two
sessions in anticipation of the news, compared with a 1.9
percent gain in the BSE index.
* Analysts say the sale of W&M, while reducing the company's
debt, may already be reflected in United Spirits' shares, which
have risen more than five-fold since the start of 2012.
* Shares in United Spirits down 1.06 percent as of 0438 GMT.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)