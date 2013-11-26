* Indian government bond yields ease in early trades, tracking easy liquidity, gains in US Treasury prices. * The new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.74 percent. * Investor participation in the market muted ahead of the year-end when foreign banks normally close books, while lack of a clear signal on the rate trajectory also hurting sentiment. * The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 1 bp at 9.08 percent. * The choice of auction papers for Friday sale throws up some surprise with the RBI choosing the 8.24 percent 2027 bond instead of the 8.28 percent 2027 paper. * "Till now it was two bonds in the 9-14 year segment alternating every week -- the 10-year and the 8.28 pct 2027 bonds. The reissue of the 8.24 percent paper adds some uncertainty," says a dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)