* Indian government bond yields ease in early trades, tracking
easy liquidity, gains in US Treasury prices.
* The new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
at 8.74 percent.
* Investor participation in the market muted ahead of the
year-end when foreign banks normally close books, while lack of
a clear signal on the rate trajectory also hurting sentiment.
* The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down
1 bp at 9.08 percent.
* The choice of auction papers for Friday sale throws up some
surprise with the RBI choosing the 8.24 percent 2027 bond
instead of the 8.28 percent 2027 paper.
* "Till now it was two bonds in the 9-14 year segment
alternating every week -- the 10-year and the 8.28 pct 2027
bonds. The reissue of the 8.24 percent paper adds some
uncertainty," says a dealer.
