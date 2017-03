* India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 1 percent after unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries announced the start of a tender offer to buy back up to $200 million of its ordinary shares. * If the offer is fully subscribed, the number of Taro shares to be purchased in the offer represents approximately 4.6 to 5.3 percent of the unit's total outstanding shares. * Sun Pharma's stake in Taro will go up to more than 69 percent from 66 percent should the buyback be fully subscribed. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)