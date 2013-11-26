* India's benchmark index is down 0.16 percent while
the broader NSE index falls 0.12 percent as oil prices
recover after slumping on Monday, as traders question how
quickly the Iranian nuclear accord could translate into higher
supplies.
* Indian shares rallied on Monday on hopes oil prices would
slump after Iran clinched a nuclear deal with world powers.
* Dealers say caution is also seen ahead of the expiry of
November derivatives contracts on Thursday and July-September
GDP data on Friday.
* State-run oil companies fall on profit taking with Hindustan
Petroleum Corp down 1 percent after surging 5.7
percent on Monday.
* IT stocks fall, tracking a rebound in the rupee this
week. Infosys Ltd is down 0.5 percent, while Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd falls 0.9 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)