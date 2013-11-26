* Offshore debt of Indian lenders slump after Standard & Poor's
downgraded IDBI Bank Ltd to below investment grade,
citing weaker asset quality over the next 12-18 months.
* Traders say IDBI downgrade is also sparking fears of a
sovereign downgrade. However, S&P said earlier this month a
review of India's ratings would come after general elections due
by May 2014, although it could be conducted earlier if the
country's fiscal or external standing deteriorate.
* "The sovereign downgrade is obviously being discussed in the
street even if it is not mentioned in the statement," says a
Singapore-based trader.
* The trader adds S&P downgrade is raising concerns about "a
concerted wave of Indian downgrades," though he adds markets
have always regarded IDBI among the weakest in terms of
financial standing among state-run Indian lenders.
* IDBI's 2019 bonds widen 30 bps to 415/385,
according to traders, while 2018 bonds and 2016
bonds widen 40-45 bps each.
* Other offshore debt of Indian lenders also take a hit. ICICI
Bank's 2018 bonds and 2019 bonds
widen by 5-10 bps, according to traders.
* State Bank of India's 2018 bonds widen
10-12 bps wider to 285/275.
