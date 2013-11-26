* Offshore debt of Indian lenders slump after Standard & Poor's downgraded IDBI Bank Ltd to below investment grade, citing weaker asset quality over the next 12-18 months. * Traders say IDBI downgrade is also sparking fears of a sovereign downgrade. However, S&P said earlier this month a review of India's ratings would come after general elections due by May 2014, although it could be conducted earlier if the country's fiscal or external standing deteriorate. * "The sovereign downgrade is obviously being discussed in the street even if it is not mentioned in the statement," says a Singapore-based trader. * The trader adds S&P downgrade is raising concerns about "a concerted wave of Indian downgrades," though he adds markets have always regarded IDBI among the weakest in terms of financial standing among state-run Indian lenders. * IDBI's 2019 bonds widen 30 bps to 415/385, according to traders, while 2018 bonds and 2016 bonds widen 40-45 bps each. * Other offshore debt of Indian lenders also take a hit. ICICI Bank's 2018 bonds and 2019 bonds widen by 5-10 bps, according to traders. * State Bank of India's 2018 bonds widen 10-12 bps wider to 285/275. (umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com/umesh.desai.thomsonreuters.com@ reuters.net)