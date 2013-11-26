* Indian government bonds extend gains in line with the fall in
the spot USD/INR.
* USD/INR at 62.44/45 after rising to 62.5350, versus the
previous close of 62.50/51.
* Traders also sitting light, some punting on the central bank
easing liquidity post end-November when the concessional swap
facility for non-resident Indians closes.
* The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
at 8.73 percent.
* The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down
5 bps at 9.04 percent.
* The choice of auction papers for Friday sale throws up some
surprise with the RBI choosing the 8.24 percent 2027 bond
instead of the 8.28 percent 2027 paper.
