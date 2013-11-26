* Indian government bonds extend gains in line with the fall in the spot USD/INR. * USD/INR at 62.44/45 after rising to 62.5350, versus the previous close of 62.50/51. * Traders also sitting light, some punting on the central bank easing liquidity post end-November when the concessional swap facility for non-resident Indians closes. * The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent. * The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 5 bps at 9.04 percent. * The choice of auction papers for Friday sale throws up some surprise with the RBI choosing the 8.24 percent 2027 bond instead of the 8.28 percent 2027 paper. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)