* USD/INR continues to trade weaker on the day at 62.37/38 versus its close of 62.50/51 on Monday, aided by some dollar inflows with a few corporates, but demand from oil firms limits further gains. * The pair has traded in a 62.28 to 62.5350 range so far during the session but has been mostly wedged between 62.34 to 62.40 levels over the last two hours. * A broadly weaker dollar also hurts sentiment for the pair. The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.3 percent. * Oil firms, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, typically buy more during the month-end when import commitments are due. * Weak domestic shares also help sentiment for the pair. Shares trading down 0.6 percent, ahead of the November derivatives contracts expiry later this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)