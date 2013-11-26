* USD/INR continues to trade weaker on the day at
62.37/38 versus its close of 62.50/51 on Monday, aided by some
dollar inflows with a few corporates, but demand from oil firms
limits further gains.
* The pair has traded in a 62.28 to 62.5350 range so far during
the session but has been mostly wedged between 62.34 to 62.40
levels over the last two hours.
* A broadly weaker dollar also hurts sentiment for the pair. The
index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.3
percent.
* Oil firms, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic
currency market, typically buy more during the month-end when
import commitments are due.
* Weak domestic shares also help sentiment for the
pair. Shares trading down 0.6 percent, ahead of the November
derivatives contracts expiry later this week.
