NEW DELHI Nov 26 Biocon Ltd said on
Tuesday it has won the Indian drug regulator's approval for
marketing a generic version of Roche's Herceptin breast
cancer treatment.
The biosimilar Trastuzumab, which Bangalore-based Biocon
said it was jointly developing with U.S.-based Mylan Inc
, is expected to be available to Indian patients in the
fourth quarter of the financial year that ends in March, Biocon
said in a statement.
"The Indian approval is an encouraging milepost as we plan
to leverage this data to support regulatory filings in several
countries across the globe," Biocon Chairwoman Kiran Mazumdar
Shaw said in the statement.
Roche decided not to pursue a patent application for its
breast cancer drug Herceptin in India, the Swiss company said in
August.
Global sales for Trastuzumab were about $6.4 billion in
2012, including about $21 million in India, Biocon said.
