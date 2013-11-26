Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 4, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Payment Date December 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005566791

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.