Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date December 03, 2029

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.898

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB & credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN EU000A1G0BL1

