Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date December 03, 2029
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.898
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB & credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN EU000A1G0BL1
Data supplied by International Insider.