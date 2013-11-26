Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date December 03, 2015
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price 99.66
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0999511768
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.