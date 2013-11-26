Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSBC France

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 03, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.871

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.9bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

