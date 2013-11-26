Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower HSBC France
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 03, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.871
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.9bp
Over the OBL 167
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
