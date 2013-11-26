Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aldar Properties PJSC
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date November 3, 2018
Coupon 4.348 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.348 pct
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, Goldman Sachs,
DIB, NBAD & FGB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Abu Dhabi
ISIN XS0993959583
