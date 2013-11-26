(ISIN NO0010697402 added to the 700 million Norwegian crown deal)
Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.15 billion Danish crown
Maturity Date December 9, 2025
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 99.791
Reoffer price 99.791
Yield 4.16 pct
Payment Date December 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nykredit Markets
Listing NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S
Denoms (M) 1
ISIN DK0030329818
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.7 billion Danish crown
Maturity Date June 6, 2024
Coupon 3-month CIBOR + 235 bps
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nykredit Markets
Listing NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S
Denoms (M) 1
ISIN DK0030330071
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 700 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date December 6, 2023
Coupon 3-month NIBOR + 260 bps
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 6, 2013
Listing Irish
Denoms (M) 1
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, DNB & Swedbank
ISIN NO0010697402
* * * *
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 900 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 5, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.923
Payment Date December 5, 2013
Listing Irish
Denoms (M) 1
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Svenska HCM &Swedbank
ISIN XS0999631665
* * * *
Tranche 5
Issue Amount 1.6 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 5, 2024
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 270 bps
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 5, 2013
Listing Irish
Denoms (M) 1
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Svenska HCM &Swedbank
ISIN XS0999631400
* * * *
Common terms
Full fees Undisclosed
Ratings BBB- (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
