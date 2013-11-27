* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.1 percent lower. * Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a dip in the dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on Japanese stocks. * Foreign funds were sellers of 3.39 billion rupees ($54.27 million) in Indian cash shares and 7.80 billion rupees in equity derivatives on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * Caution is likely to prevail ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday and GDP and fiscal deficit data due on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)