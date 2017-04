* USD/INR opens weaker on corporate dollar inflows; pair at 62.28/29 versus its previous close of 62.50/51. * Dealers speculate inflows relate to Mylan Inc's purchase of a unit of Strides Arcolab Ltd.. The deal was valued at around $1.6 billion when announced in February. * "The deal-related flow has been hitting the market for the past few days," says dealer. * Month-end oil-related dollar demand will keep the pair bid. * Foreign funds were sellers of $54.27 million in Indian equities on Tuesday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies trading lower. See * The dollar wallowed at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, undermined by lower Treasury yields after a batch of data failed to sway markets one way or the other over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)