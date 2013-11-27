* Shares in Indian sugar companies surge after Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh set up a committee on Tuesday under the
chairmanship of agriculture minister to look into how to give
help to struggling sugar mills.
* Prithviraj Chavan, chief minister of Maharashtra, the biggest
sugar producing state, announced the creation of the committee
to reporters late on Tuesday, adding it would issue a report in
a week.
* Traders are speculating help could include higher import
duties or interest rate-free loans.
* Indian sugar mills are struggling as the price of the
commodity fell below the cost of production due to surplus
production in three straight years.
* A hike in cane prices mandated by federal and state
governments - intended to support farmers facing higher
fertiliser and diesel prices - added to the woes at mills as it
made the Indian sweetener uncompetitive in the world market.
* Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd rises 2.1 percent, Shree Renuka
Sugars Ltd is up 1.2 percent and Balrampur Chini Mills
Ltd is down 1.1 percent after gaining as much as 3.8
percent.
