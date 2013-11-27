* Indian government bonds gain for a third session, tracking early rise in the rupee, dealers say. * Dealers expect some selling to come in ahead of the Friday bond auction. * USD/INR opens weaker on corporate dollar inflows. The pair is at 62.33/34 versus its previous close of 62.50/51. * September-quarter GDP and October fiscal deficit data due on Friday. * The new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.71 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 3 bps lower at 9.01 percent. * Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that a deal between Iran and world powers would bring no immediate increase in crude supplies. * U.S. Treasuries prices held onto gains on Tuesday after the Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes to solid demand, the second of three sales of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)