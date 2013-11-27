* Indian government bonds gain for a third session, tracking
early rise in the rupee, dealers say.
* Dealers expect some selling to come in ahead of the Friday
bond auction.
* USD/INR opens weaker on corporate dollar inflows. The
pair is at 62.33/34 versus its previous close of 62.50/51.
* September-quarter GDP and October fiscal deficit data due on
Friday.
* The new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points
at 8.71 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
3 bps lower at 9.01 percent.
* Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on
Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that a
deal between Iran and world powers would bring no immediate
increase in crude supplies.
* U.S. Treasuries prices held onto gains on Tuesday after the
Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes to solid demand,
the second of three sales of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing
debt this week.
