* India's benchmark index is down 0.16 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.26 percent, after foreign investor sold cash shares and derivatives on Tuesday. * Foreign funds were sellers of 3.39 billion rupees ($54.27 million) in Indian cash shares and 7.80 billion rupees in equity derivatives on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a dip in the dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on Japanese stocks. * Bank shares fall on profit-taking. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.1 percent, while State Bank of India falls 1 percent. * Among decliners, Wockhardt Ltd slumps 8.7 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed an "import alert", effectively a ban, on a domestic plant operated by the Indian generic drug maker. * Caution is likely to prevail ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday and GDP and fiscal deficit data due on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)