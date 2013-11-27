* India's benchmark index is down 0.16 percent, while
the broader NSE index is down 0.26 percent, after
foreign investor sold cash shares and derivatives on Tuesday.
* Foreign funds were sellers of 3.39 billion rupees ($54.27
million) in Indian cash shares and 7.80 billion rupees in equity
derivatives on Tuesday, exchange data shows.
* Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday following
an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a dip in the
dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on Japanese
stocks.
* Bank shares fall on profit-taking. HDFC Bank Ltd is
down 1.1 percent, while State Bank of India falls 1
percent.
* Among decliners, Wockhardt Ltd slumps 8.7 percent
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed an "import
alert", effectively a ban, on a domestic plant operated by the
Indian generic drug maker.
* Caution is likely to prevail ahead of the expiry of November
derivatives contracts on Thursday and GDP and fiscal deficit
data due on Friday.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)