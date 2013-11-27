* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.94 percent, unchanged from last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.98 percent, while the lowest was 8.85 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 8.95 percent, lower than the 8.9927 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 9.0 percent, while the lowest was 8.85 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of the 91-day bills and 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/archana/narayanan@thomsonreut ers.com)