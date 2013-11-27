* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 8.94 percent, unchanged from last week's sale,
according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 11 banks
and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.98 percent,
while the lowest was 8.85 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at
8.95 percent, lower than the 8.9927 percent cut-off at the
auction two weeks earlier.
* The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 9.0 percent,
while the lowest was 8.85 percent.
* The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of the 91-day
bills and 364-day bills later on Wednesday.
