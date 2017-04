* Indian government bonds keeping gains, though upside likely limited ahead of Friday auction. * The rupee keeping gains bucking Asian FX weakness. The pair is at 62.32/33 versus its previous close of 62.50/51. * September-quarter GDP and October fiscal deficit data due on Friday. * The yield on the new 10-year bond, which continues to be the most traded, is down 3 basis points at 8.71 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 1 bp lower at 9.03 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)