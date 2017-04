* USD/INR trading at 62.23/24 after hitting a one-week low of 62.15 earlier in the session and weaker than its close of 62.50/51 on Tuesday. * Euro hits its highest in four years against the yen and rises versus the dollar after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives reach a deal with the Social Democrats on forming a grand coalition. * Traders say good dollar selling seen from foreign banks but dollar demand from oil firms helps limit a further sharp fall in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)