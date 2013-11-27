Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited, London Branch

Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 47bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 47bp

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1000337128

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.