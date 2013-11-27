Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 3, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price 99.925
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 53bp
Payment Date December 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, JPMorgan, Nykredit & RBS
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.