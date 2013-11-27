Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Astaldi S.P.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 1, 2020
Coupon 7.125 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 7.125 pct
Spread 609.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date December 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBc, ING,
Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings B1 (Moody's), B+ (S&P),
B+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Reg S ISIN XS1000393899
144A ISIN XS1000389608
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.