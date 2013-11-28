* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.54 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.56 percent. * Japanese stocks charged towards a 5-1/2 year peak on Thursday after the yen fell sharply on the back of relatively positive U.S. economic data, while other regional share markets edged modestly higher. * Foreign funds were sellers worth 485 million rupees in Indian cash shares and 3.37 billion rupees in equity derivatives on Wednesday, exchange data shows. * Caution continues to prevail ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday and gross domestic product and fiscal deficit data on Friday. * On watch, India economic affairs secretary, stock market regulator chief at event. * The Mahindra Group is holding a press conference to announce a strategic initiative. (1000 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)