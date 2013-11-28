* USD/INR is expected to open higher at around 62.35 versus Wednesday's close of 62.14/15. * Month-end oil-related dollar demand will keep the pair bid. * RBI's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25 billion, will close in end-November leading to some jitters on flows. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is 0.62 percent higher, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are 0.54 percent up. * The pair may be in the 62.10-62.50 range for the session. * Foreign funds were sellers of $7.8 million in Indian equities on Wednesday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are trading mostly weaker. See * The yen languished at fresh lows against the euro and dollar early in Asia on Thursday on track for one of its worst monthly performance this year, while sterling climbed on more evidence of a stronger economic recovery at home. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)