* USD/INR higher in early trades with pair at 62.31/32 versus Wednesday's close of 62.14/15, largely helped by global dollar strength on strong U.S. data. * Month-end oil-related dollar demand will keep the pair bid. * USD/INR bulls need to defend 61.9 levels. See Buzz. * RBI's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25 billion, will close in end-November, leading to some jitters on flows. * The pair may be in the 62.10-62.50 range for the session. * Foreign funds were sellers of $7.8 million in Indian equities on Wednesday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are trading mostly weaker. See * The yen languished at fresh lows against the euro and dollar early in Asia on Thursday on track for one of its worst monthly performance this year, while sterling climbed on more evidence of a stronger economic recovery at home. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)