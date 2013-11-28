* Indian government bonds largely flat after opening weaker on INR losses and profit-taking ahead of Friday auction. * USD/INR higher on global dollar strength. * The yield on the new 10-year bond 1 basis point lower at 8.68 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield flat at 9 percent. * India to release September-quarter GDP data and October fiscal deficit data on Friday. * India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to relatively low demand in the government's final sale of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)