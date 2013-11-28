* Some investors are buying call options for Apollo Tyres Ltd December series at 90 rupees on hopes its takeover bid for U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will fail, multiple traders said. * Apollo cash shares are up 3.2 percent at 79.2 rupees, meaning these investors are betting the Indian tyre maker's shares will have rallied by next month. * Thomson Reuters and NSE data shows Apollo's call options at 90 rupees rose by 44,000 shares on Wednesday and have outstanding open positions of 204,000 shares. * Cooper Tire is seeking a ruling from Delaware Supreme Court on Dec. 19 that would force Apollo Tyres to complete their proposed $2.3 billion merger. * Apollo had initially agreed to pay $35 per share for Cooper but is seeking to reduce the offer price. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)