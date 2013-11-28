* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.83 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.86 percent, rebounding after falling for two consecutive sessions. * Bank shares, which were among the leading decliners, lead gains: Axis Bank is up 2 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.8 percent. * IDFC, a contender for a banking license by India's central bank, gains 1.2 percent after salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons withdrew its application for an Indian banking license, dealers say. * Tata's withdrawal could increase chances of IDFC obtaining a banking license, the traders add. * Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares gain 1.2 percent on hopes of increased in its market share of a key anti-hypertension generic drug Toprol after a second plant operated by its competitor Wockhardt Ltd was hit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "import alert". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)