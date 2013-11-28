* Indian government bonds give up early gains after Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said the government would stick to its 2013/14 borrowing programme, but will calibrate its debt sale plans according to market conditions. * Although Mayaram said the government would meet its borrowing programme target, traders say the official's comments nonetheless raise concerns the government may borrow more than expected if the 2013/14 fiscal deficit is not contained at 4.8 percent of GDP. * Bond prices are further hit after Mayaram said the government is in no rush to have India included in global bond indexes. * The yield on the new 10-year bond rises 2 bps to 8.71 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield also up 2 bps at 9.02 percent after earlier dropping to as low as 8.96 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)