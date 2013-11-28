* USD/INR trading at 62.41/42 versus its previous close of 62.14/15 as month-end dollar demand from oil refiners and losses in other Asian currencies hurt the local unit. * Heavy dollar buying seen from oil firms, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic market, to meet month-end import commitments, traders say. * Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 62.25 to 62.55 range for the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)