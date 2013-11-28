(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
* Cambodia has strong and stable growth, and is closely engaged with
donors, thus ensuring a low debt servicing burden.
* However, the country's low income level, narrow economic profile,
non-transparent policymaking environment, and limited monetary
flexibility are persistent rating constraints.
* We are affirming our 'B' long-term and 'B' short-term sovereign credit
ratings and 'axBB-/axB' ASEAN regional scale ratings on Cambodia.
* The stable outlook reflects our expectation that policy continuity and
strong donor support will prevail.