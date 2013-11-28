Nov 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vapo OY
Guarantor Garantia Insurance Company Ltd
Issue Amount 42 million euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.972
Reoffer price 99.972
Yield 2.256 pct
Payment Date December 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Finnish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
