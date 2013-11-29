* USD/INR is expected to open lower around 62.30 versus Thursday's close of 62.41/42 on strength in Asian FX. * Closing for the pair key as Friday's trading will be week- and month-end with 61.80 level key handle. * Month-end oil-related dollar demand will keep the pair bid. * RBI's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25 billion, will close in end-November leading to some jitters on flows. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is 0.03 percent down, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are 0.09 percent up. * The pair may be in the 62-62.50 range for the session. * Foreign funds were buyers of $16.5 million in Indian equities on Thursday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are mostly trading firmer. See * The euro rose to a five-year high against the yen on Friday, as the Japanese currency faced heavy pressure on expectations it will be used as the funding currency of choice for carry trades given Japan's commitment to easy monetary policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)