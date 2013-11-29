* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.16 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is unchanged. * Japanese stocks paused for breath on Friday after hitting their highest closing level in nearly six years on Thursday, though they are still on track for their best November gain since 1998 as the yen tumbled. * U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving day holiday. * Foreign investors bought shares worth 1.02 billion rupees ($16.35 million) on Thursday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 3.30 billion rupees. * On watch, India to release April-October fiscal deficit data at 0630 GMT and September-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. * India's economic growth likely picked up slightly in the July-September quarter as improved manufacturing activity steered it from a four-year low in the previous three months, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)