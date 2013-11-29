* Indian government bonds likely to open stable with some shorting likely before the auction, says a senior dealer with a primary dealership. * The yield on the new 10-year bond rose 3 basis points to 8.72 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield was also up, 1 bp at 9.01 percent. * Bond sentiment takes a minor hit after Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said the government is in no rush to have India included in global bond indexes. * India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds later in session. * India to release September-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. Economic growth probably picked up slightly in the quarter, but weak investment levels have tempered hopes that strong rural demand and a rebound in exports will drive a sustained recovery ahead of elections due early next year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)