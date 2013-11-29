* USD/INR lower at 62.30/31 versus Thursday's close of 62.41/42 on weakness in the global dollar. * India to release September-quarter GDP data with the economy expected to show marginal pick-up in growth. * Pair headed for a second week of losses, down 0.9 percent; however, on a monthly basis, it is up 1.3 percent. * Month-end oil-related dollar demand will keep the pair bid. * The central bank's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25 billion, will close in end-November, leading to some jitters on flows. * The pair may be in a 62-62.50 range during the session. * Foreign funds were buyers of $16.5 million in Indian equities on Thursday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are mostly trading firmer. See * The euro rose to a five-year high against the yen on Friday, as the Japanese currency faced heavy pressure on expectations it will be used as the funding currency of choice for carry trades given Japan's commitment to easy monetary policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)