* Indian government bonds higher, tracking early gains in the rupee. * However, dealers expect some selling ahead of the 140-billion-rupee bond sale. * The yield on the new 10-year bond is flat at 8.72 percent, after falling to 8.70 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield is 2 bps lower at 8.99 percent. * Bond sentiment takes a minor hit after Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said the government is in no rush to have India included in global bond indexes. * India to release September-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. Economic growth probably picked up slightly in the quarter, but weak investment levels have tempered hopes that strong rural demand and a rebound in exports will drive a sustained recovery ahead of elections due early next year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)