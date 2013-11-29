GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
* Indian government bonds higher, tracking early gains in the rupee. * However, dealers expect some selling ahead of the 140-billion-rupee bond sale. * The yield on the new 10-year bond is flat at 8.72 percent, after falling to 8.70 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield is 2 bps lower at 8.99 percent. * Bond sentiment takes a minor hit after Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said the government is in no rush to have India included in global bond indexes. * India to release September-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. Economic growth probably picked up slightly in the quarter, but weak investment levels have tempered hopes that strong rural demand and a rebound in exports will drive a sustained recovery ahead of elections due early next year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd said on Tuesday its managing director has resigned and will consider making a takeover offer for the company together with an unnamed international group.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy