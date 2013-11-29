* Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth 3.30 billion rupees ($52.88 million) on Thursday, snapping a selling streak of at least 12 days, according to the most recent available exchange and regulatory data. * DIIs sold shares worth 16.12 billion rupees in the previous 12 sessions till Nov. 21, according to available data on market regulator SEBI's website, heading towards their third successive month of sales. * Traders say buying by domestic investors, if sustained, would brighten prospects for shares after foreign institutional investors pumped in a net $6 billion into cash shares since late August. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)