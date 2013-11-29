* Shares in India's Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd surge
7.5 percent after the company said it got approval from the U.S.
drug regulators for a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's
Seroquel drug, used for the treatment of schizophrenia
and bipolar disorder.
* The company says the current total market size for the drug is
$59 million per year, citing estimates by healthcare information
provider IMS Health, and says it expects to launch this product
in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013/14.
