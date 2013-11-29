* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.38 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.47 percent in a broad-based rally after domestic institutional investors turned buyers on Thursday, ending a selling streak of at least 12 days. * DIIs bought shares worth 3.30 billion rupees on Thursday, according to the most recent available exchange and regulatory data. * A return of domestic investors - who have sold heavily this year - would potentially provide a new boost to markets given signs of waning buying appetite from foreign investors. * Hopes that state elections results on Dec. 8 would yield a clear winner are also boosting shares. * Investors say a clear winner in general elections due next year would be a positive outcome. * Among blue-chip stocks, Sesa Goa Ltd gains 2.9 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 2.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)