* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.38 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 1.47 percent in a
broad-based rally after domestic institutional investors turned
buyers on Thursday, ending a selling streak of at least 12 days.
* DIIs bought shares worth 3.30 billion rupees on Thursday,
according to the most recent available exchange and regulatory
data.
* A return of domestic investors - who have sold heavily this
year - would potentially provide a new boost to markets given
signs of waning buying appetite from foreign investors.
* Hopes that state elections results on Dec. 8 would yield a
clear winner are also boosting shares.
* Investors say a clear winner in general elections due next
year would be a positive outcome.
* Among blue-chip stocks, Sesa Goa Ltd gains 2.9
percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 2.7 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)