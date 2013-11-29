* Hopes are rising RBI could further remove emergency
cash-tightening measures set over the summer as the rupee
stabilises.
* RBI has already cut short-term interest rates to near levels
before its emergency measures in mid-July, and will end its
support to banks raising funds from abroad via foreign currency
non-resident facilities and Tier 1 funds on Nov. 30.
* Analysts say the RBI could soon raise the amount banks can
borrow from its liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) or the term
repo facilities by relaxing the cap on borrowing up to 0.5
percent of deposits.
* This would help move India's operative rate back to the repo
rate.
* Cash in the banking system has improved with the overnight
call rate dropping to the repo rate of 7.75 percent
from the emergency marginal standing facility rate which stands
at 8.75 percent.
* "It is reasonable to expect the return of normalcy in the
money markets as the rupee seems to have stabilised and the
FCNRB and Tier 1 window would have attracted more than $30
billion," said Sandeep Bagla, associate vice president at ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership.
* However, a move to fully remove the cap on LAF borrowing is
unlikely to come soon given some RBI officials are seen
reluctant to return to the era of easy money for banks.
