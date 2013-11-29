* USD/INR trading at 62.52/53 versus its close of 62.41/42 as lack of dollar inflows due to U.S. holidays for Thanksgiving and month-end demand from oil companies help. * Traders expect the pair to find good resistance at around 62.55 levels, which, if broken, can take it higher to 62.70-75 levels. * Traders, however, say gains in the domestic sharemarket may limit a very sharp rise in the pair. The main share index is trading up 1.3 percent. * India to release September-quarter GDP data with the economy expected to show a marginal pick-up in growth. The data due after market hours on Friday will be key for opening cues on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)