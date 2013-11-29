* Indian government bond yields higher after rupee weakens in late session. * The yield on the new 10-year bond is 2 bps higher at 8.74 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield is 5 bps higher at 9.06 percent. * Yield cutoffs on 8.24 pct 2027 bond and long 2041 bond higher than market estimates, say traders. * USD/INR higher at 62.57/58 versus its previous close of 62.41/42. * India to release September-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. Economic growth probably picked up slightly in the quarter, but weak investment levels have tempered hopes that strong rural demand and a rebound in exports will drive a sustained recovery ahead of elections due early next year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)